Netflix’s Joey King Fantasy Pic ‘Uglies’ Adds Keith Powers, Brianne Tju & Chase Stokes

Keith Powers (The Tomorrow War), Brianne Tju (I Know What You Did Last Summer) and Chase Stokes (Outer Banks) have signed on to star opposite Joey King in Uglies, a dystopian fantasy film based on Scott Westerfeld’s international bestseller of the same name, which McG is directing for Netflix.

Uglies is set in a world in which a compulsory operation at sixteen makes everyone pretty by conforming to an ideal standard of beauty.

While King will presumably portray the novel’s lead character, Tally Youngblood, the roles to be played by the latest trio added have not yet been disclosed.

Krista Vernoff handled the screenplay adaptation. John Davis and Jordan Davis are producing for Davis Entertainment Company, with Robyn Mesinger for Anonymous Content; Dan Spilo for Industry Entertainment; and McG and Mary Viola for Wonderland. Joey King is exec producing alongside Jamie King, Scott Westerfeld, and John Fox.

Powers recently starred opposite Chris Pratt in Amazon, Paramount and Skydance’s summer tentpole sci-fi action pic, The Tomorrow War. The actor will next be seen in Netflix’s rom-com The Perfect Find, opposite Gabrielle Union; the surreal drama On Our Way, opposite Micheál Richardson; and Avan Jogia’s neo-noir thriller Door Mouse, opposite Hayley Law. He’s also known for roles in F. Gary Gray’s Straight Outta Compton and What/If, starring in the Netflix anthology series from EP Robert Zemeckis, opposite Renée Zellweger.

Tju can currently be seen in Amazon’s TV adaptation of I Know What You Did Last Summer. She’ll next appear in writer-director Jared Frieder’s drama, Three Months, and in Eli Horowitz’s The Cow, starring in the latter thriller opposite Winona Ryder, Dermot Mulroney, John Gallagher Jr. and more. The actress also appeared in creature feature 47 Meters Down: Uncaged, and recently found a series regular role in Hulu’s Light as a Feather.

Stokes can currently be seen in Netflix’s popular teen drama series, Outer Banks, which returned for its second season in July. He’s also recurred on TNT thriller Tell Me Your Secrets, finding guest-starring roles in Peacock’s One Of Us Is Lying, Netflix’s Stranger Things and more.

Powers is represented by Paradigm and Megan Silverman Management. Tju is repped by Innovative Artists and Curtis Talent Management. Stokes is with UTA, Luber Roklin, People Store and Goodman, Genow, Schenkman.