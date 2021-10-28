Netflix Unveils Slate Of Upcoming Spanish Films, Series & Reality Shows

Netflix today unveiled a slate of new Spanish content, including two fiction series and a pair of feature films.

On the film side, Patxi Amezcua is writing and directing Infiesto (working title). Isak Férriz and Iria del Río star in the pic, which is set on the first day of a national emergency involving a virus and follows two detectives who are called to a small mining town in the Asturian mountains where a young woman who had been left for dead for months has reappeared. Vaca Films is producing, production gets underway today.

Albert Pintó is directing Nowhere (working title), a film set in the near future following Nada, a young pregnant woman who escapes from a country at war by hiding in a maritime container aboard a cargo ship. Halfway through the trip, a violent storm throws the container into the sea. Trapped in the metal coffin, Nada gives birth to her daughter. Now, weakened by childbirth, adrift, without food or water, she must fight to survive and save the child. Anna Castillo stars in the movie, which is produced by Miguel Ruz.

In series, Minoría Absoluta is producing Smiley (working title), a comedy adapted from the play of the same title by Guillem Clúa. And Aitor Gabilondo, the creator of HBO Europe original Patria, is making The Silence, details of which are being kept under-wraps.

In non-fiction, Luján Argüelles will host dating show ¿A quién le gusta mi follower?, which will feature the participation of Jedet, Aroyitt and Jonan Wiergo. Paula Cons is directing ¿Dónde está Marta?, a docuseries that analyses the disappearance of Marta del Castillo 12 years after the incident.

During the virtual Netflix showcase event held today in Spain, Deadline broke the news on cast for the streamer’s Spanish-language spin-off of Bird Box.

Cast was also confirmed for Hasta el cielo, the series adaptation of Daniel Calparsoro’s film. Luis Tosar, Asia Ortega, Álvaro Rico, Alana Porra, Patricia Vico, Ayax Pedrosa, Dollar Selmouni, Richard Holmes and Carmen Sánchez will star.

The lead actor was set for La chica de nieve, an adaptation of the novel of the same name by Javier Castillo. The action will move from New York to Malaga, during the traditional Cavalcade of the Magi. Milena Smit (Madres paralelas) will play the journalist investigating the disappearance of a young girl.

Elsewhere: the third and final season of Valeria, the series based on the novels by Elísabet Benavent, was confirmed; Thriller Feria: la luz más oscura was given a release date of January 2022; the sixth series of Elite was confirmed; and first images were revealed for Amor de madre, the comedy directed by Paco Caballero, starring Carmen Machi and Quim Gutiérrez.