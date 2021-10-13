Netflix Nature Series ‘Animal’ Gets Release Date; Narrators Include Bryan Cranston, Rashida Jones, Rebel Wilson & Pedro Pascal

EXCLUSIVE: Season one of Animal, a nature series from Plimsoll Productions (Night On Earth), will land on Netflix November 10.

The show follows eight families of the natural world, including a mother lioness, a wild dog family, a kangaroo joey and a young giant pacific octopus. Each episode has a high-profile narrator who will bring to life the subjects, said the streamer, they are: Bryan Cranston, Rashida Jones, Rebel Wilson and Pedro Pascal.

The project was almost entirely shot during the pandemic, meaning the team used local camera operators to film in countries that were inaccessible due to travel restrictions.

Series two of the show has already been greenlit by Netflix and will feature narrators including Andy Serkis, Anthony Mackie, David Harbour and Uzo Aduba and will focus on dolphins, bears, birds of prey and apes. That season will premiere in 2022.

The series is produced by Plimsoll’s Anuschka Schofield, Adrian Seymour, Alex Minton and Rob Morgan. Bill Markham is Series Producer, Martha Holmes and Tom Hugh-Jones serve as Executive Producers. Frances Casey serves as Line Producer and Production Managers are Stella Stylianos and Rachel Norman.