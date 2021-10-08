Netflix Names Warner Bros Exec Niija Kuykendall As VP Of Film

Netflix has hired former Warner Bros. EVP of Production Niija Kuykendall as their new Vice President of Film, reporting to Scott Stuber, the streamer’s Head of Global Film.

Kuykendall in her position will oversee a new group focusing on mid-sized features. At Warner Bros., she shepherded such blockbusters as the It franchise, and Oscar winners A Star Is Born and Judas and the Black Messiah. Other feature credits at the Burbank, CA lot include Just Mercy, The Sun Is Also a Star, Kong: Skull Island; Everything, Everything; and the Magic Mike franchise.

Said Stuber, “Niija’s experience and reputation is stellar, and she brings strength to Netflix through her relationships and creative talents. For some time there has been a significant gap in the market for mid-range films and Niija has a fantastic track record of championing those projects. We’re thrilled that she’ll be leading a new team that will further ensure audiences continue to be entertained by our movies.”

“I am so excited by this opportunity to join the excellent team at Netflix and build a new group that will be focused on the mid-sized movie space. I look forward to continuing my work of advocating for and partnering with incredible filmmakers to tell impactful and meaningful stories of all genres,” said Kuykendall.

The Brown University alum began her career in Corporate Communications at Viacom Inc. in New York City. In 2004, Kuykendall moved home to Los Angeles to work in film as a Development Assistant for Beacon Pictures. She then moved to 20th Century Fox as a Feature Film Creative Executive

before joining Warner Bros. Pictures in 2008. She is on the boards of Women in Film, Brown University’s Women Leadership Council, and the Emma Bowen Foundation. Kuykendall is also a member of the Executive Branch of The Academy of Motion Picture Arts & Sciences.

During the final four months of this year, Netflix counts 43 movies hitting the streamer including the Dwayne Johnson-Gal Gadot-Ryan Reynolds action pic Red Notice, Adam McKay’s satirical comedy Don’t Look Up starring Jennifer Lawrence and Leonardo DiCaprio, Jane Campion’s The Power of the Dog, and the Idris Elba, Jonathan Majors, Regina King, Zazie Beetz, LaKeith Stanfield western The Harder They Fall among several others.