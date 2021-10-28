Netflix Sets Cast For Spanish ‘Bird Box’ Spin-Off

EXCLUSIVE: Netflix’s Spanish-language spin-off of its hit movie Bird Box is taking flight, with cast now confirmed for the Barcelona-set film, which goes into production in November.

Starring will be: Mario Casas, Georgina Campbell, Diego Calva, Alejandra Howard, Naila Schuberth, Patrick Criado, Celia Freijeiro with Lola Dueñas, Gonzalo de Castro, Michelle Jenner and Leonardo Sbaraglia.

The Occupant and The Head filmmakers Alex and David Pastor are writing and will direct the film, which will be an expansion of the Bird Box universe. After a mysterious force decimates the world’s population by causing all who see it to take their lives, Sebastian and his young daughter Anna must navigate their own journey of survival through the desolate streets of Barcelona. But as they form an uneasy alliance with other survivors and make their way toward a safe haven, a threat more sinister than the unseen creatures grows.

The original film, directed by Susanne Bier and starring Sandra Bullock, attracted 89 million households over its first four weeks of release, which at the time made it the second biggest Netflix original movie.

Bird Box producers Dylan Clark and Chris Morgan are returning for the Spanish movie, alongside Adrián Guerra and Núria Valls for Nostromo Pictures.

Executive producers are Susanne Bier, Josh Malerman, Ryan Lewis, Ainsley Davies for Chris Morgan Productions and Brian Williams for Dylan Clark Productions.

“The original 2018 Bird Box continues to be one of the most popular films on Netflix and our new Spanish-language project presents an innovative way to expand the Bird Box universe. Alex and David Pastor presented an idea that will tell a broader story that we think that fans of the first film will enjoy,” said David Kosse, Netflix’s VP of Film for Netflix in EMEA.

“Our world has never been more interconnected. To explore the phenomenon that is Bird Box with David and Alex Pastor following people surviving in Barcelona is a timely opportunity to not only entertain but also show how dependent we all are to each other,” commented Dylan Clark.

“Bird Box became a worldwide phenomenon for being an intensely emotional story of a mother and her children fighting to survive a terrifying apocalypse. In our new chapter, our incredible filmmakers Alex and David Pastor are boldly expanding Bird Box in a globally-connected way that only Netflix can deliver,” said Chris Morgan.

“The result is an intense, unexpected survival story with familial emotion and heart. I can’t wait for audiences around the world to see the surprising mysteries that unfold on the streets of Barcelona.”