Neon Buys Sundance Pic ‘Pleasure’

Neon has taken U.S. rights to Ninja Thyberg’s debut feature Pleasure, which debuted to strong reviews at Sundance Film Festival this year. The distributor will release stateside in 2022.

The film takes a look at the Los Angeles porn industry through the lens of newcomer Bella Cherry (Sofia Kappel). Strong, self-confident but naive, Bella believes she can mold the corrupt system to satisfy her needs. But, in the end, she must confront whether she’ll pay with her soul for stardom, or not.

Plattform Produktion and Eliza Jones, Markus Waltå, and Erik Hemmendorff produced the film. The film’s executive producers are Pape Boye and Violaine Pichon of Versatile. The co-producers are Leontine Petit and Erik Glijnis of Lemming Film, Peter Possne and Caroline Ljungberg of Film i Väst, Anna Croneman of SVT, and Frédéric Fiore and Eric Tavitian of Logical Pictures, as well as Grand Slam Film.

The pic was also a 2020 Cannes label selection. It will next screen at the AFI Fest on November 13.

Neon’s Jeff Deutchman negotiated the deal with CAA Media Finance and Pape Boye of Versatile.