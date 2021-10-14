Neon & QC Entertainment Set Megan Suri To Star In Untitled Horror From Debut Director Bishal Dutta

Neon and QC Entertainment (Get Out) are partnering on the debut feature from Bishal Dutta, an untitled horror that will star Megan Suri (Fresh Off the Boat), Neeru Bajwa (Jatt & Juliet 1 &2), Vik Sahay (Captain Marvel) and Betty Gabriel (Get Out).

The film starts principal photography today in Vancouver. The story is based partially on Indian legend, partially on a personal family story from Dutta’s grandfather, and partially on the filmmaker’s experience being born in India and then moving to and being raised in America.

Neon and QC will co-finance the film with Raymond Mansfield and Sean McKittrick producing and Edward H. Hamm Jr. executive producing. The project is being made in association with British Columbia-based Brightlight Pictures.

Dutta’s short Life In Color premiered at the Cannes Film Festival Emerging Filmmaker Showcase in 2018. His most recent horror short Inferno saw him sign with WME and also caught the eye of James Wan and Atomic Monster, who signed him to direct their upcoming untitled horror feature at New Line.