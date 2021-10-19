Neil Cavuto Says He Has Tested Positive For Covid-19

Fox News anchor Neil Cavuto said that he has tested positive for Covid-19.

In a statement, Cavuto encouraged people to get vaccinated.

“While I’m somewhat stunned by this news, doctors tell me I’m lucky as well,” he said. “Had I not been vaccinated, and with all my medical issues, this would be a far more dire situation. It’s not, because I did and I’m surviving this because I did. I hope anyone and everyone gets that message loud and clear. Get vaccinated, for yourself and everyone around you. Everyone wins, except maybe my wife, who thought I was back in the city for good for live shows. Maybe not so fast now.”

Jackie DeAngelis filled in for Cavuto on Fox Business’ Cavuto Coast to Coast, while Charles Payne anchored Fox News’ Your World.

Cavuto is a cancer survivor who also has multiple sclerosis. Earlier on Tuesday, CNN’s John King revealed that he also has MS during an on-air discussion about vaccines and vaccine mandates.

King had been pushing back on a segment of Tucker Carlson’s Fox News show in which the host cast doubt on the effectiveness of vaccines given the death of former Secretary of State Colin Powell. Powell died on Monday of complications from Covid. He had been fully vaccinated, but suffered from blood cancer.