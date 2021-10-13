Neflix Acquires Rights To Stream All 26 Episodes of ‘Cowboy Bebop’ Anime Series

Starting October 21, all 26 episodes of space western action-adventure series Cowboy Bebop will be available on Netflix as the streamer has acquired the rights to the original anime. This announcement comes weeks before the live-action Cowboy Bebop series premiere.

The animated version is directed by Shinichirō Watanabe, with screenwriter Keiko Nobumoto, character designer Toshihiro Kawamoto, mechanical designer Kimitoshi Yamane, and composer Yoko Kanno. The show landed stateside on Cartoon Network’s Adult Swim in 2001 and became a popular animated series known for its action, comedy, and music.

Cowboy Bebop follows Spike Spiegel (voiced by Kôichi Yamadera), Faye Valentine (Megumi Hayashibara), and Jet Black (Unshô Ishizuka) are bounty hunters working from the spaceship Bebop as they travel around the solar system catching criminals. Hacker Edward, and a genetically engineered Corgi named Ein, join them later in the series.

The original voice actors for the animated series return to Cowboy Bebop to provide a Japanese language dub for the live-action series, which premieres on Netflix on November 19. John Cho stars as Spike, Mustafa Shakir is Jet Black, and Daniella Pineda is Faye Valentine.

The live-action series is directed by Alex Garcia Lopez and Micheal Katleman, with André Nemec serving as executive producer and showrunner.

News was first reported on Entertainment Weekly.