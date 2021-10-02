‘NCIS’, ‘Masked Singer’, ‘AMLT’ & ‘Chicago PD’ Lead Premiere Week Live+3 Ratings Gains, ‘Wonder Years’, ‘NCIS: Hawai’i’ & ‘FBI: International’ Remain Top Rookies

With three days of playback factored in Premiere Week rankings have shifted a bit, with a number of popular returning series getting strong lifts.

NCIS remained the second most-watched program of premiere week behind NBC’s Sunday Night Football, seeing the largest absolute gain in total viewers from Live+Same Day to L+3, 3.2 million (38%) to take in a total of 11,631 viewers.

Fox’s The Masked Singer returned last Wednesday with even more wacky costumes and unexpected celebs. After three days of playback the Fox singing competition ranks No. 2 behind SNF in adults 18-49 with a 1.6 rating. It is tied for the largest absolute lift +0.5, with NBC’s Chicago PD (1.4, +56%) and Fox’s 911 (1.3, +63%), which finished fourth and fifth in the 18-49 rankings, with CBS’ Survivor in third (+0.4/+36% to 1.5)

Heavily DVR-ed ABC drama A Million Little Things saw the largest L+3 demo percent lift, 100%, to boost its initial 0.3 rating to a 0.6. The season premiere of another ABC drama, The Rookie, recorded the largest % bump in total viewers, 98% in three days’ worth of playback, for a boost of approximately 2.83 million viewers from its original showing to 5.9 million.

Among the new series that debuted during premiere week, CBS’ NCIS: Hawai’i and FBI: International and ABC’s The Wonder Years kept their top positions from the Live+Same Day rankings. The latest NCIS spinoff, the most watched new show of Premiere Week, grew about 40% in viewers from to post a L+3 total of 9.20 million viewers. The Wonder Years and FBI: International, No. 1 in adults 18-49, each added a 0.2 demo rating to go up to a 0.9.