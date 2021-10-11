‘NCIS: Hawai’i’ & ‘FBI: International’ Get Full-Season Orders At CBS

We have the first back orders for new fall 2021 series and they have gone to CBS’ NCIS: Hawai’i and FBI: International. The breakout success of the two shows, which have been among the bright spots so far this season, underscores the value of popular procedural drama franchises as arguably the best — and safest — bets on broadcast TV these days with three NCIS, three Chicago, three FBI, two 9-1-1 and two (soon to be three) Law & Order series all doing well.

While they have received full-season pickups, the exact episode count of NCIS: Hawai’i and FBI: International’s back orders is still being finalized as networks are now being more flexible with order sizes.

Both NCIS: Hawai’i and FBI: International are supported by strong lead-ins as they follow the mothership series of their franchises, NCIS, and FBI, respectively. NCIS: Hawai’i and FBI: International rank as the No.1 and No.2 most watched new series among total viewers in most current Nielsen ratings, averaging 8.05 million and 7.88 million viewers, respectively. Other new fall series that have shown ratings promise early on are NBC’s high-concept drama La Brea, ABC’s Wonder Years reboot and CBS’ comedy Ghosts.

“These two terrific new dramas are off to a tremendous start,” said Kelly Kahl, President, CBS Entertainment. “They have significantly strengthened and improved our lineup on their respective nights and are generating huge increases on our streaming platforms as well. We applaud the talented producers, writers and casts on their compelling storytelling and performances, which are clearly resonating with viewers.”

In NCIS: Hawai’i, the first female special agent in charge of NCIS Pearl Harbor, Jane Tennant (Vanessa Lachey), has thrived and risen through the ranks by equal parts confidence and strategy in a system that has pushed back on her every step of the way. Together with her unwavering team of specialists, they balance duty to family and country while investigating high-stakes crimes involving military personnel, national security and the mysteries of the sun-drenched island paradise itself. NCIS: Hawai’i stars Vanessa Lachey, Alex Tarrant, Noah Mills, Yasmine Al-Bustami, Jason Antoon, Tori Anderson and Kian Talan. Matt Bosack, Jan Nash and Christopher Silber are executive producers for CBS Studios.

From Emmy Award-winning executive producer Dick Wolf, FBI: International follows the elite operatives of the Federal Bureau of Investigation’s International Fly Team. Headquartered in Budapest, they travel the world with the mission of tracking and neutralizing threats against American citizens wherever they may be, relying on intelligence, quick thinking and pure brawn as they put their lives on the line to protect the U.S. and its people. The series stars Luke Kleintank, Heida Reed, Carter Redwood, Vinessa Vidotto and Christiane Paul. Dick Wolf, Derek Haas, Matt Olmstead, Michael Katleman, Arthur Forney and Peter Jankowski are the executive producers. The series is produced by Wolf Entertainment and Universal Television, a division of Universal Studio Group, in association with CBS Studios.