NBCUniversal Corporate Comms Chief Hilary Smith To Lead Company’s Corporate Social Responsibility

Hilary Smith, a 23-year NBCUniversal PR veteran who most recently served as EVP Corporate Communications and Social Impact, is leaving her corporate communication role to focus on the social impact part of her responsibilities full-time. The announcement was made internally this morning by Adam Miller, Chief Administrative Officer, Comcast and EVP, NBCUniversal.

“As many of you are aware, Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) has become increasingly important to the company. Over the last year, NBCUniversal has stepped up in this area, more than doubling the amount of charitable grants we provide to deserving organizations, while also increasing our focus on the employee engagement programs that go hand-in-hand with this funding,” Miller said in a memo (you can read it in full below). “Given the increased significance and scope of this work, (NBCU CEO) Jeff (Shell) and I have asked Hilary Smith to lead CSR globally for NBCUniversal, full time, and we are very pleased that she has agreed to take on this challenge.”

In her new role, Smith will continue to report to Miller. She will also continue to run Corporate Communications until a successor is found.

Smith joined NBCU in 1998 as Director Communications for NBC News. She moved up steadily through the ranks, overseeing communications for various NBCU networks and platforms, including USA, Bravo, Oxygen, Telemundo, Fandango and iVillage, and was named to her most recent position of EVP Corporate Communications and Social Impact in 2015. Smith also recently joined the advisory board of USC Annenberg’s Center for Public Relations and sits on the boards of non-profits Step Up Women’s Network, The Comcast Foundation, and the Center for Communications.

