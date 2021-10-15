NBCUniversal Promotes Margaret Walker To SVP, Audience Acquisition & Growth

NBCUniversal is bolstering the digital side of its television and streaming ranks.

The company has promoted digital marketing executive Margaret Walker to SVP, Audience Acquisition and Growth for the Entertainment and Sports divisions.

Reporting to Jennifer Storms, CMO, Entertainment & Sports, Walker will oversee all digital platform programming and priority management and is tasked with driving digital revenue, acquisition and engagement across NBC, Bravo, E!, Oxygen, SYFY, Universal Kids and USA as well as audience acquisition in sports.

She was previous SVP, Digital Product & Distribution Marketing for NBCUniversal, having joined the company in 2016 from DirecTV.

“Margaret has played a significant role in defining NBCUniversal’s digital footprint across our entertainment platforms and she will continue to thrive in this newly expanded capacity,” Storms said. “She’s an expert in identifying key opportunities across the digital landscape for NBCU and we are excited to have her forging the path for our future audience acquisition and growth.”