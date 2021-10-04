NBC’s Rebecca McGill Joins Dick Wolf’s Wolf Entertainment As EVP

EXCLUSIVE: Veteran NBC current executive Rebecca McGill has joined Dick Wolf’s NBCUniversal-based Wolf Entertainment as Executive Vice President. Reporting to COO Peter Jankowski, she will have co-executive producer credits on all of Wolf’s scripted series going forward.

McGill is coming off a 15-year stint at NBC. She joined the network in 2006 as Manager of Daytime Programming and soon moved to the current department as Director of Current Programming. She was promoted to VP, Current Series in 2013 and SVP in 2016. During her tenure, she oversaw Wolf Entertainment’s series, among others.

“Rebecca has been invaluable, working closely with all of us at Wolf as our NBC programming executive, and we are thrilled to now make her a member of our team,” said Jankowski.

Universal Television, a division of Universal Studio Group, and Wolf Entertainment produce nine current primetime series across three franchises: FBI, FBI Most Wanted and FBI International for CBS; Chicago Fire, Chicago PD, Chicago Med, Law & Order: SVU, Law & Order: Organized Crime as well as the recently announced 21st season of Law & Order — all for NBC.