×
Skip to main content
Got A Tip?

Follow Us:

Read Next:

Marc Pilcher Dies: Emmy-Winning ‘Bridgerton’ Makeup Designer Was 53, Succumbed To Covid

Got A Tip? Tip Us

Breaking News

Solstice Studios Shuttering? Top Execs Laid Off As Indie Becomes Hollywood's First Corporate Covid Fatality
Read the full story

NBC’s Rebecca McGill Joins Dick Wolf’s Wolf Entertainment As EVP

Wolf Entertainment

EXCLUSIVE: Veteran NBC current executive Rebecca McGill has joined Dick Wolf’s NBCUniversal-based Wolf Entertainment as Executive Vice President. Reporting to COO Peter Jankowski, she will have co-executive producer credits on all of Wolf’s scripted series going forward.

McGill is coming off a 15-year stint at NBC. She joined the network in 2006 as Manager of Daytime Programming and soon moved to the current department as Director of Current Programming. She was promoted to VP, Current Series in 2013 and SVP in 2016. During her tenure, she oversaw Wolf Entertainment’s series, among others.

“Rebecca has been invaluable, working closely with all of us at Wolf as our NBC programming executive, and we are thrilled to now make her a member of our team,” said Jankowski.

Universal Television, a division of Universal Studio Group, and Wolf Entertainment produce nine current primetime series across three franchises: FBI, FBI Most Wanted and FBI International for CBS; Chicago Fire, Chicago PD, Chicago Med, Law & Order: SVU, Law & Order: Organized Crime as well as the recently announced 21st season of Law & Order — all for NBC.

Read More About:

No Comments

Newswire

PMC

Copyright © 2021 Penske Business Media, LLC. All Rights reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP

Site

Must Read Stories

ad