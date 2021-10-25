Skip to main content
Got A Tip?

Follow Us:

Read Next:

Stephanie Beatriz Set To Adapt True Crime Podcast ‘Tejana’ For TV After Launch Of Latina Texas Ranger Audio Series

Got A Tip? Tip Us

NBC Nabs ‘Blank Slate’ Drama From Dean Georgaris & Davis Entertainment As Put Pilot

NBC

EXCLUSIVE: NBC has given a put pilot commitment to Blank Slate, an hourlong drama from The Brave creator Dean Georgaris and The Blacklist producer Davis Entertainment.

Written by Georgaris, Black Slate is a high-concept procedural about a government agent who may not be what he seems.

Georgaris executive produces with Davis Entertainment’s John Davis and John Fox. Universal Television, a division of Universal Studio Group, where Davis Entertainment and Georgaris are under deals, is the studio.

.Three pilots written by Georgaris for Uni TV have gone to series in the last few years, The Brave and Bluff City Law. at NBC and  Baker and the Beauty at ABC.

In addition to Sony TV/Uni TV’s The Blacklist, now in its ninth season on NBC, Davis Entertainment is producing  two CBS drama series co-produced by Universal TV, The Equalizer and Magnum P.I. The company also has in the works a Waterworld TV series based on the Kevin Costner movie.

 

Must Read Stories

Read More About:

No Comments

Newswire

PMC

Copyright © 2021 Penske Business Media, LLC. All Rights reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP

Site

ad