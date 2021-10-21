NBA Runs Afoul Of China Again, As “Free Tibet” Social Posts By Boston Celtics’ Enes Kanter Result In Streaming Blackout

Enes Kanter and the NBA’s Boston Celtics opened ESPN’s regular-season schedule with a dramatic, double-overtime game won by the New York Knicks. But social media posts by Kanter before the game wound up being much more consequential.

The player’s advocacy for Tibet and against the Chinese government and “brutal dictator” Xi Jinping resulted in the Celtics being wiped off the internet in China. The team’s games were yanked from Tencent-run streaming platforms in the latest in an ongoing tit-for-tat between the country and the league.

“Under the Chinese government’s brutal rule, Tibetan people’s basic rights and freedoms are nonexistent,” Kanter said in the video posted to Twitter and Instagram. (See it below.) After the video, in which he wore a T-shirt depicting Tibetan spiritual leader the Dalai Lama, he posted images of shoes designed by China-born dissident Badiucao, an artist based in Australia.

Chinese officials said Kanter was out for attention and his complaints “not worth responding to.”

Neither the NBA nor the Celtics has offered any comment as of yet.

Kanter, who is of Turkish heritage, has previously incurred the enmity of his native country’s government as well, particularly for criticism of Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan.

While the league has been popular in China for the last several years, the nation and the league have had a few tangles, threatening valuable revenue streams for the NBA. Support for pro-democracy demonstrators in Hong Kong expressed by former Houston Rockets general manager Daryl Morey in 2019 caused a fierce backlash. National broadcaster CCTV stopped broadcasting NBA games and now, with Morey leading the Philadelphia 76ers, games involving the Sixers are not streamed in China.

The Morey episode showed the many knock-on effects of anyone speaking out against China. Because so much money flows in from the nation, leading players like LeBron James faced blowback for not publicly supporting Morey. ESPN parent Disney, which has invested billions in NBA rights, also depends on China as a key market for motion pictures and theme parks, making it reluctant to ever tip its hand.

Here are Kanter’s posts:

Dear Brutal Dictator XI JINPING and the Chinese Government Tibet belongs to the Tibetan people!#FreeTibet pic.twitter.com/To4qWMXK56 — Enes Kanter (@EnesKanter) October 20, 2021