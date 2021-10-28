‘National Treasure’: Lisette Alexis To Headline Disney+ Series

EXCLUSIVE: Emerging young actress Lisette Alexis (Total Eclipse) has landed the lead in Disney+’s National Treasure TV series from Disney Branded Television and ABC Signature.

The project, executive produced by the films’ producer Jerry Bruckheimer, director Jon Turteltaub and writers Marianne and Cormac Wibberley, is an expansion of the National Treasure movie franchise told from the point of view of a young heroine (Alexis) — a DREAMer in search of answers about her family–who embarks on the adventure of a lifetime to uncover the truth about the past and save a lost Pan-American treasure.

The series, whose pilot episode is written by the Wibberleys and will be directed by Mira Nair, centers on Jess (Alexis), a Latina whose brilliant and resourceful mind loves a good mystery, and she has a natural talent for solving puzzles. Over the course of the show, Jess will uncover her own buried history, as well as the truth about her parents and her connection to a long-lost treasure.

In the TV extension of the National Treasure franchise, Jess is taking the proverbial torch from Benjamin Gates, the National Treasure films’ protagonist played by Nicolas Cage.

Cormac & Marianne Wibberley, Bruckheimer and Turteltaub executive produce the series alongside Rick Muirragui (Suits), who also serves as a writer, as well as Jerry Bruckheimer Television’s Jonathan Littman and KristieAnne Reed. Nair is executive producing the pilot. Production is starting in early 2022.

Alexis, who is Mexican American, stars opposite Sierra McCormick in the Tribeca Film Festival selection We Need To Do Something, written by Josh Mallerman. She is repped by Innovative Artists and Stagecoach Entertainment.