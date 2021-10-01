Natalie Morales Poised To Join ‘The Talk’ Following Exit From NBC News

Natalie Morales, who announced today she is leaving NBC News after 22 years, is expected to join CBS’ The Talk as a permanent co-host, sources confirmed to Deadline.

CBS declined comment on the news reported by The Daily Mail Friday.

Morales would take up the last open spot on the daytime talker, joining fellow co-hosts Sheryl Underwood, Amanda Kloots, Jerry O’Connell and Akbar Gbajabiamila.

Gbajabiamila joined the panel last month, following the exits of Carrie Ann Inaba, Elaine Welteroth and Sharon Osbourne, who had been fired in March after sparking a media firestorm over comments she had made on air.

Inaba and Welteroth exited the show in August.

The Talk returned September 13 for its 12th season.

Morales joined NBC’s Today in 2006 and went on to appear on other NBC News programs including NBC Nightly News and Dateline. She will continue to appear on Dateline through the end of the year.