‘Nash Bridges’ Revival TV Movie With Don Johnson & Cheech Marin Gets Premiere Date On USA & Key Art

USA Network’s two-hour film Nash Bridges has been given a Thanksgiving weekend premiere date. It wll debut on Saturday, Nov. 27.

The movie brings back original cast members Don Johnson and Cheech Marin as elite investigators for the San Francisco Police Department’s Special Investigations Unit. The film is part of USA’s modified programming strategy that focuses on event scripted programming. If the movie does well, it could launch a Nash Bridges series revival.

In addition to Johnson and Marin, the film brings back original Nash Bridges cast member Jeff Perry. They are joined in the cast by new additions Joe Dinicol, Diarra Kilpatrick, Angela Ko, Paul James, Alexia Garcia and Bonnie Sommerville.

Produced by Village Roadshow Television, which also controls rights to the original series created by Carlton Cuse, the film was written by Bill Chais and directed by Greg Beeman.

Johnson, Chais and Beeman executive produce alongside Cuse, who was not creatively involved in the film.

Nash Bridges originally ran for six seasons (1996-2001) on CBS.