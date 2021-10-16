‘Naomi’: Kaci Walfall Is On The Case In First Look At CW Adaptation – DC FanDome

The CW has unveiled its first look at Kaci Walfall as the titular hero of its upcoming series Naomi.

During Saturday’s DC FanDome presentation, the network shared a teaser that sees Walfall’s Naomi on the case of what seems to be a mysterious stunt involving superman.

“I need this for my site,” Naomi interrupts her class before rushing out into the hallways.

After grabbing her bags to get to the center of action ASAP, Naomi skateboards through the hallways of her school and reaches her destination. However, potentially overwhelmed by what she sees, Naomi loses consciousness. But right before it’s lights out for her, she sees a familiar silouhette shoot through the sky.

Naomi comes from Ava DuVernay and Arrow writer and co-exec producer Jill Blankenship. Based on the eponymous comic book series that debuted in 2019, co-written by Brian Michael Bendis and David F. Walker and illustrated by breakout artist Jamal Campbell, the show follows a teen girl’s journey from her small northwestern town to the heights of the multiverse. When a supernatural event shakes her hometown to the core, Naomi sets out to uncover its origins, and what she discovers will challenge everything we believe about our heroes

The first look also revealed that the series is set to land in 2022.

The series also features series regulars Alexander Wraith, Cranston Johnson and Camila Moreno. Additional cast members include Barry Watson, Mouzam Makkar, Mary-Charles Jones, Aidan Gemme, Daniel Puig and Will Meyers. Amanda Marsalis directs the pilot.

Blankenship and DuVernay will write and exec produce. The project will be produced by DuVernay’s Array Filmworks in association with Warner Bros Television, with Sarah Bremner and Paul Garnes also set as EPs.

Watch the first look above.