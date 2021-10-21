‘Mythic Quest’ Renewed For Seasons 3 & 4 By Apple TV+

Mythic Quest is set to level up at Apple TV+. The workplace comedy, created and starring Rob McElhenney, has been renewed by the streaming platform and is set to return for Seasons 3 and 4.

The comedy, also created by Charlie Day and Megan Ganz, centers on Ian Grimm (McElhenney), the owner and creative director of a successful video game studio, who struggles to keep his hit game on top in concert with the dysfunctional family that makes up his staff. Season 2 of the comedy, which wrapped up in June, saw Ian and Poppy (Charlotte Nicado) push the boundaries of their work relationship and friendship as the two creative minds and game developers of the wildly popular MMORPG Raven’s Banquet search for the next best thing. The finale, titled “TBD,” saw both Ian and Poppy, along with some of their co-workers, leave the studio for new ventures.

The series also features Danny Pudi, Imani Hakim, Ahsly Burch, Jessie Ennis and David Hornsby. Additional cast members are Naomi Ekperigin, Caitlin McGee, Humphrey Ker, Chris Naoki Lee and Jonathan Wiggs. Mythic Quest has been nominated for two Primetime Emmys. For the 2021 Emmy awards, the series was up for Outstanding Sound Editing for a Comedy or Drama Series (Half-Hour) and Animation and Outstanding Narrator for Anthony Hopkins’ work in the special episode “Everlight”.

The series is exec produced by McElhenney and Day, through their company RCG; Hornsby and Ganz; Michael Rotenberg and Nicholas Frankel of 3 Arts Entertainment; as well as Ubisoft Film and Television’s Jason Altman, Danielle Kreinik and Gérard Guillemot. The show is produced for Apple TV+ by Lionsgate, 3 Arts and Ubisoft.

“Just like critics and audiences all over the world, we fell in love with Rob and his team’s sharp writing and full-of-heart, relatable characters that make up the world of ‘Mythic Quest,’” said Matt Cherniss, head of programming for Apple TV+. “We can’t wait for viewers to see what’s in store in the upcoming seasons of this brilliant workplace comedy.”

Apple TV+ also revealed, in a cheeky video featuring McElhenney, Ted Lasso‘s Jason Sudeikis and Anthony Hopkins, that the series will return in 2022.

“Watch Mr. Quest starring Ron McElhenney. New season coming in 2022,” the video reads. “After Ted Lasso Season 2. But before Ted Lasso season 3.”

