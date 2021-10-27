Mubi & Circle Collective To Release Pandemic-Inspired NY Satire ‘Project Space 13’

EXCLUSIVE: New York-based consulting and distribution agency Circle Collective, in partnership with Mubi, is set to release feature Project Space 13, a pandemic-inspired satirical comedy whose team includes DoP Sean Price Williams (Good Time).

The film is the fourth feature by Michael M. Bilandic reuniting cast members from his previous comedies Jobe’z World, Hellaware and Happy Life. Craig Butta (The Birthday Cake) and Daniel Weissbluth (Hellaware) produce.

The movie follows Nate, an emerging performance artist, who finally gets a coveted show at a Manhattan gallery, but right when he begins his provocative piece, the entire city shuts down for COVID-19. Unswayed, he locks himself in the white cube space to continue his performance for an audience of none. As tensions flare outside, the gallery hires private security to watch over him and his art. Over the course of one night, two armed guards and Nate argue about everything, reveal their darkest secrets, and prepare for the worst.

Starring are Keith Poulson (Hellaware), Jason Grisell (Jobe’z World), Theodore Bouloukos (Jobe’z World) and newcomers Hunter Zimny and Kyle Brown.

The film will open in NYC theatrically on December 3 at Roxy Cinema alongside a retrospective of Bilandic’s previous work. Mubi will stream it on December 10, 2021 in the U.S., Canada, UK, Ireland, Australia and New Zealand.

The Circle Collective is an arthouse marketing and distribution consulting agency, part of the Utopia distribution group. Recent campaigns include Emma Seligman’s Shiva Baby and Errol Morris’ American Dharma.