MTV Sets ‘The Real World Homecoming: Los Angeles’ Cast, Premiere Date

Some cast members of The Real World Los Angeles will get another shot in the MTV spotlight as the network unveils who will reunite for Season 2 of The Real World Homecoming.

Set to reunite are Beth Anthony, Beth Stolarczyk, David Edwards, Glen Naessens, Irene Berrera-Kearns, Jon Brennan and Tami Roman, who will return to the same Venice beach house from the 1993 installment. After spending decades apart, the roommates will reconnect to find out how the series transformed their lives since the cameras stopped rolling, and they’ll discover, once again, what happens when people stop being polite… and start getting real.

MTV also revealed that The Real World Homecoming: Los Angeles wil make its Paramount+ debut on Wednesday, Nov. 24. The series also scored a renewal for Season 3.

Created for MTV by Jonathan Murray and the late Mary-Ellis Bunim of Bunim/Murray Productions, The Real World was the first reality series on television. It helped shape a generation and sought to spotlight culturally resonant stories such as HIV/AIDS, race, sexual orientation, mental health and addiction, including one of the first LGBTQ+ relationships documented on a TV series, the first televised same-sex commitment ceremony, and its unforgettable portrayal of Pedro Zamora’s battle with HIV.

The Real World Homecoming is executive produced by Sitarah Pendelton-Eaglin, Candida Boyette-Clemons and Nadim Amiry for MTV Entertainment Studios; and Jonathan Murray, Julie Pizzi, Erica Ross, Kevin Lee and James Knox for Bunim/Murray Productions. Skye Topic, Jacob Lane, Joe Rosenzweig and Lauren Goldstein serve as co-executive producers, and George Verschoor is consulting producer.

Watch a teaser for the upcoming season above.