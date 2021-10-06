‘Mr Men Little Miss’ To Be Given TV Adaptation As Endeavor Content Seals Deal

Beloved children’s book series Mr Men Little Miss is to be adapted for TV as producer-distributor Endeavor Content closes a deal with license holder Sanrio.

The deal will allow Endeavor to create TV properties around the emotion-centered characters, which were written by Roger Hargreaves in the 1970s and helped light up the lives of a generation.

Celebrating its 50th anniversary this year, Mr Men has sold more than 250 million times worldwide and Hello Kitty license holder Sanrio acquired the brand in 2011.

The deal continues Endeavor’s push to identify long-term IP and produce premium family, young adult and kids’ content for a global audience, having brokered the recent multi-series Netflix TV deal for the Roald Dahl Estate.

Tamara Rosenberg, Endeavor SVP, Family Young Adult and Kids, said: “We are thrilled to take the next step with our partner Sanrio and the Mr. Men Little Miss brands to help today’s children learn about their feelings, help empower them as they navigate the process of growing up, and to make them laugh along the way.”