‘Mr. Harrigan’s Phone’: Joe Tippett Joins John Lee Hancock’s Netflix Film Based On Stephen King Short Story

EXCLUSIVE: Joe Tippett (Mare of Easttown, The Morning Show) has boarded Mr. Harrigan’s Phone, a film adaptation of the short story by Stephen King, which writer-director John Lee Hancock (The Little Things, The Founder, Blumhouse and Ryan Murphy Productions are making for Netflix.

Tippett, who last worked with Blumhouse on Peabody Award-winning limited series The Good Lord Bird, joins a cast that also includes Jaeden Martell and Donald Sutherland, as previously announced.

Mr. Harringan’s Phone was one of four stories in If It Bleeds, King’s latest collection of New York Times bestselling novellas. It centers on Craig (Martell), a young boy living in a small town, who befriends older, reclusive billionaire, Mr. Harrigan (Sutherland). The two form a bond over books and an iPhone, but when the man passes away, the boy discovers that not everything dead is gone, and finds himself able to communicate with his friend from the grave through the iPhone that was buried with him.

Tippett will play the father of Martell’s Craig, who is left to raise his only son alone, after the death fo his wife.

Ryan Murphy, Jason Blum and Carla Hacken are producing the film, which is currently in production, with Chris McCumber and Jeremy Gold exec producing for Blumhouse Television. Pic will be released globally on Netflix in 2022.

Tippett can currently be seen as Hal Jackson, the dysfunctional brother of Reese Witherspoon’s broadcaster Bradley, in the second season of Apple TV+’s The Morning Show. The actor also recently played John Ross, the husband of Julianne Nicholson’s Lori, in HBO’s Emmy-winning crime drama series, Mare of Easttown. He’s also appeared on the TV side in Elementary, The Act, Dirty John, Rise, Chicago Justice, Bull, The Blacklist, Rise and more.

Tippett will next be seen in Sean Anders and John Morris’ Spirited, an Apple TV+ musical comedy based on Charles Dickens’ A Christmas Carol, which stars Ryan Reynolds, Will Ferrell and Octavia Spencer. Additional film credits include Reinaldo Marcus Green’s Sundance Special Jury Prize winner Monsters and Men, Marc Lucas’ drama Our Time, and Wendy Donigian’s Gray Matters.

Tippett is represented by Paradigm, Perennial Entertainment and Peikoff Mahan Law Office.