‘Mr. Harrigan’s Phone’: Donald Sutherland & Jaeden Martell To Star In Netflix Blumhouse Movie – BlumFest

Donald Sutherland and Jaeden Martell are set for the Blumhouse, Ryan Murphy, Netflix production Mr. Harrigan’s Phone, written and directed by John Lee Hancock, based on the short story by Stephen King.

Production begins this month with an eye on streaming 2022.

Mr. Harrigan’s Phone is from the latest collection of novellas If It Bleeds from Stephen King, about a young boy Craig, living in a small town, who befriends an older, reclusive billionaire Mr. Harrigan. The two form a bond over books and an iPhone, but when the man passes away, the boy discovers that not everything dead is gone, and finds himself able to communicate with his friend from the grave through the iPhone that was buried with him.

Sutherland will play Mr. Harrigan. Martell will play Craig.

If It Bleeds was a No. 1 New York Times bestseller.

Jason Blum is producing with Murphy and Carla Hacken. EPs are Blumhouse Television’s Chris McCumber and Jeremy Gold, and Scott Greenberg.