‘Mother/Android’: Hulu Unveils Premiere Date & First Look Photos For Sci-Fi Thriller Starring Chloë Grace Moretz, Algee Smith & Raúl Castillo

Hulu has unveiled the first images from its sci-fi thriller Mother/Android starring Chloë Grace Moretz (Suspiria), Algee Smith (Judas and the Black Messiah) and Raúl Castillo (Army of the Dead), announcing that it will premiere on the streamer on Friday, December 17.

Set in the near future, Mother/Android follows Georgia (Moretz) and her boyfriend Sam (Smith) through their treacherous journey of escape as their country is caught in an unexpected war with artificial intelligence. Days away from the arrival of their first child, they must face No Man’s Land—a stronghold of the android uprising—in hopes of reaching safety before giving birth.

The feature is the first directed by Project Power and The Batman scribe Mattson Tomlin.

The Batman and War for the Planet of the Apes director Matt Reeves produced through 6th & Idaho Productions with Adam Kassan and Rafi Crohn (Ordinary Joe, Away, Tales from the Loop), along with Miramax’s Bill Block (Halloween Kills, Uncle Frank), and Charles Miller (The Trial of the Chicago 7, Worth).

Check out the first photos from Tomlin’s film below.

Hulu

Hulu

Hulu

Seacia Pavao/Hulu