Morgan Wallen Banned From 2021 American Music Awards, But Door Left Open For Future Shows

The 2021 American Music Awards won’t have controversial country artist Morgan Wallen appearing on this year’s live show.

The nominations for the 2021 American Music Awards (AMAs) were revealed this morning for the Nov. 21 show at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles. The event will air live on ABC and will stream the next day on Hulu.

Wallen was a double nominee, getting nods in the “Favorite Male Country Artist” and “Favorite Country Album” categories.

But show producer MRC Live & Alternative put an asterisk next to Wallen’s name on its release announcing the nominees, and explained at the bottom of the long list of nominees what the mark meant.

The show producers statement read, “American Music Awards (AMA) nominees are determined by performanceon the Billboard Charts and are not chosen by a voting committee or membership organization. AMA nominees are based on key fan interactions with music (including streaming, album sales, song sales, radio airplay, social engagement), tracked by Billboard and its data partner MRC Data. The AMA winners are voted entirely by fans.

Related Story Lloyd Braun Corrects Record On WME Residual Booking Commissions On Singer Morgan Wallen

“Morgan Wallen is a nominee this year based on charting. As his conduct does not align with our core values, we will not be including him on the show in any capacity (performing, presenting, accepting). We plan to evaluate his progress in doing meaningful work as an ally to the Black community and will consider his participation in future shows.”

Wallen has been banned by various awards shows and radio stations in the wake of his February 2021 video. After a few months, he mounted an apology tour and spoke with Black organizations about his mistake. He has since been reinstated to his record label after a hiatus of several months.

Despite those obstacles, his music had a surge of success on various streaming outlets in the wake of the slur scandal. On July 23, Wallen publicly spoke of his racial comment on Good Morning America, saying that “[he] was around some of [his] friends, and [they] say dumb stuff together” and said that “he was wrong” to express those words.

Wallen returned to country radio in August with his single “Sand In My Boots” was released.