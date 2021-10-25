Skip to main content
Got A Tip?

Follow Us:

Read Next:

Facebook Hits 2.91 Billion Monthly Active Users In Q3; Earnings, Outlook Mixed Amid Advertising Headwinds

Got A Tip? Tip Us

More/Medavoy Promotes Eric Schulman To Manager

More/Medavoy Management

EXCLUSIVE: More/Medavoy Management has promoted coordinator Eric Schulman to manager.

Schulman works alongside More and Medavoy with both literary and acting clients such as Salli Richardson-Whitfield (HBO’s The Gilded Age), Sarah Wayne Callies (The Walking Dead), Oscar nominee Barkhad Abdi (Captain Phillips), Eastsiders creator Kit Williamson, and actor/comedian Jonathan Kite (Two Broke Girls) to name a few. Schulman is also involved in the company’s development slate and is attached to several projects as a producer.

After graduating from Vanderbilt University and before joining More/Medavoy, Schulman worked at APA and Media Talent Group.

“Eric has been an invaluable part of our team. As we look to organically grow our company, Eric has been an important part of that process on both the literary and talent side so we are very proud to elevate him to the role of manager”, said More.

Added Schulman, “I am incredibly proud and excited to take the next step in my journey at More/Medavoy. I look forward to continuing to build a diverse and unique roster of artists and am humbled to have Erwin and Brian’s mentorship to help guide the way.”

Must Read Stories

Read More About:

1 Comment

Newswire

PMC

Copyright © 2021 Penske Business Media, LLC. All Rights reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP

Site

ad