‘Moon Lake’: Heavy Metal Developing TV Adaptation Of Dan Fogler Graphic Novel Series, ‘Rick And Morty’ Studio Bardel Entertainment To Animate & Co-Produce

EXCLUSIVE: Dan Fogler’s graphic novel series Moon Lake is getting the TV treatment as Heavy Metal Studios teams with Irony Point’s Daniel Powell and Rick and Morty animation studio Bardel Entertainment for an animated series adaptation of Folger’s work. Created by Fogler, Moon Lake is a thirty-minute animated TV show, hosted by the Man in the Moon, a farcical character reminiscent of TV anthology hosts of the past, like Rod Serling and Alfred Hitchcock. Held captive by “moon-men” since childhood, The Man prevents these aliens from attacking Earth by keeping them endlessly entertained with shocking tales of gruesome horror and hilarity. Each episode follows a different deranged set of characters in a strange new setting; whether it be following a ghost-whispering cave-woman on prehistoric Earth, a murderous cheerleader at a modern-day high school, or fighters in a bizarre alien war in space, each story plays into campy classic monster, horror, and sci-fi tropes in a hilarious way.

Fogler and Powell will executive produce alongside Tommy Coriale and Matthew Medney of Heavy Metal Studios, and Bardel Entertainment’s Tina Chow and Richard Grieve.

“I am over the moon, pun totally intended, to be adapting my graphic novel series, Moon Lake, with Heavy Metal, Daniel Powell, and Bardel Entertainment,” said Fogler. “It’s a dream collaboration. We promise to make you laugh and freak you out well into the afterlife, with the finest voice talent in the business.”

The Moon Lake series is based on Fogler’s ongoing series of anthology graphic novels, published by Heavy Metal, with the newest volume set to debut October 19th.