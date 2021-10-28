Molly Sims Signs With UTA

EXCLUSIVE: Molly Sims, the model, actress, author and podcaster who recently launched her own production company Something Happy Productions, has signed with UTA in all areas.

Sims, who started her career as host of MTV’s House of Style, has appeared on the covers of Mademoiselle, French and Spanish Vogue, French Cosmopolitan and British Marie Claire, and has been featured in Sports Illustrated‘s swimsuit issue. Her brand campaigns include Jimmy Coo, CoverGirl, Old Navy, Michael Kors, Victoria’s Secret, M&Ms, Nautica, Armani, Chanel and H&M.

Known for her fashion, beauty and wellness content on social media and her website, Sims is also the author of two books in the space, and her podcast Lipstick on the Rim features health and beauty experts and industry friends discussing trends and products.

On the film and TV front, Sims’ acting credits include NBC’s Las Vegas and films Benchwarmers and Starsky and Hutch. More recently, she appeared opposite David Spade and Lauren Lapkus in Netflix’s The Wrong Missy.

Something Happy Productions’ current projects include the Netflix series Get Organized with the Home Edit, which scored a Daytime Emmy nom this year and counts Sims as an executive producer alongside Reese Witherspoon; the upcoming Netflix film We Were Never Here, on which Sims is a co-producer; and an untitled Oxygen series that has received a straight-to-series order. Sims is also a co-producer on the drama series adaptation The Last Mrs. Parrish now in the works at Netflix.

As a philanthropist, Sims also works with Baby2Baby, which provides diapers, clothes and other necessities for children in poverty in the Los Angeles area and in disaster areas nationwide.