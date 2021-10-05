Molly Levine Joins Create Advertising Group As Creative Director

EXCLUSIVE: Create Advertising Group is continuing to expand its Films and Series team, with the addition of Molly Levine as a Creative Director.

In her new role at the award-winning marketing firm, Levine will be responsible for the oversight of advertising projects for film and TV, contributing to the development of 360-degree campaigns for clients worldwide.

“Molly has an amazing track record of developing and delivering campaigns that people talk about and engaging consumers on every screen in the entertainment ecosystem,” said Create Advertising President Jonathan Gitlin. “Our exceptional team has always been our greatest strength and we couldn’t be more excited or delighted to welcome Molly to Create.”

“I’m thrilled to be joining this incredible team,” added Levine. “Create and I share the same values when it comes to creative sensibility, client service and the importance of nurturing great talent. Working with this group supports my ability to do my best work on every level, and to offer my clients the industry’s best campaign ideas and the execution of breakthrough content.”

Levine comes to Create from LA-based marketing firm Bond, where she produced advertising for clients including Apple, Amazon, Netflix and Paramount, among others. She recently shepherded campaigns for Focus Features’ Oscar winner Promising Young Woman, Ian Brennan and Ryan Murphy’s Emmy-winning miniseries Hollywood, and additional Netflix hits including Tiger King and Cobra Kai.

Levine also developed creative for Peacock crime drama Dr. Death, Apple TV+ dramedy Physical, Joe Berlinger’s true crime docuseries, Crime Scene: The Vanishing at the Cecil Hotel, Max Winker’s boxing drama Jungleland, and Fox competition series MasterChef: Legends, also overseeing the home entertainment release of Stanley Kubrick’s Full Metal Jacket.

Levine began her career at Seismic, and has been honored with Clio Awards for campaigns spotlighting Sony Pictures’ Escape Room and Cary Fukunaga’s Netflix series Maniac.

Create is an independent, fully integrated and global marketing agency, led by CEO David Stern and President Gitlin. Since it was founded in 2014, the company has seen its campaigns honored by the Emmys, Clios, Golden Trailers, and Promax.