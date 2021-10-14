‘Miz & Mrs’ WWE Reality Show Renewed For Season 3 By USA Network

USA Network has ordered a third season of its hit reality series Miz & Mrs, starring WWE superstars The Miz and Maryse, from WWE and Bunim/Murray Productions.

Miz and Mrs, which ranks among the top 10 returning series in year-over-year growth across all key demos, according to Nielsen, gives an exclusive glimpse into the luxurious lifestyle of married WWE Superstars, The Miz, Maryse and their eccentric family. The 10-episode season three is expected to air in 2022.

“We are overjoyed that we are able to continue giving fans a front row seat into our crazy lives,” said The Miz and Maryse. “Season three is going to be AWESOME!”

At the end of season two, which aired earlier this year, Mike and Maryse celebrated an anniversary, had a pregnancy scare and took a step to ensure they wouldn’t have any more false alarms. Additionally, both their moms decided they were ready to date, Mike helped his dad find a hobby-turned-business and Maryse achieved entrepreneurial success.

The series is produced by WWE and Bunim/Murray Productions. Farnaz Farjam-Chazan serves as executive producer for Bunim/Murray Productions. Trish Gold serves as showrunner and executive producer. Kevin Dunn and Chris Kaiser serve as executive producers for WWE. The Miz (Michael Mizanin) and Maryse (Maryse Mizanin) are also executive producers.