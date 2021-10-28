Mitt Romney Plays Ted Lasso In Twitter Bit With Kyrsten Sinema

Sen. Mitt Romney (R-UT) dressed up as Ted Lasso for a series of tweets he said was a warm up for Halloween weekend, but quickly took on a different meaning because they features Sen. Kyrsten Sinema (D-AZ).

“Biscuits with the boss,” Romney wrote in one tweet, adding, “She’s one tough cookie.”

Sinema is at the center of negotiations by the White House and Democrats over a cornerstone of Joe Biden’s agenda to expand the social safety net and combat climate change. With no votes to spare in the 50-50 Senate, Sinema and Sen. Joe Manchin (D-WV) have withheld the support until the agenda was scaled back and key aspects removed. Sinema has remained steadfast in opposition to aspects of the proposal, including ones to raise the corporate and higher income tax rates. Such proposals were missing from a framework that Biden unveiled on Thursday.

Romney is expected to vote against even a pared back proposal, arguing that it is too much government spending.

The bit also was a nod to Jason Sudeikis, who satirized Romney on Saturday Night Live. “After 10 years, I’m finally returning the favor,” Romney wrote in a tweet directed at Sudeikis.

Romney explained his Ted Lasso attire as “Warming up for Halloween weekend with the grandkids. As @TedLasso says, “Your body is like day-old rice. If it ain’t warmed up properly, something real bad could happen.”

Romney also wrote, “If you believe in yourself, and have clear eyes and full hearts—you can’t lose.”