‘Misfit City’ Series Based On Graphic Novels In Works At HBO Max From Hannah Hafey, Kaitlin Smith & BOOM! Studios

EXCLUSIVE: HBO Max has put into development Misfit City, a series adaptation of the bestselling BOOM! Studios graphic novel series created by Kirsten “Kiwi” Smith & Kurt Lustgarten and illustrated by Naomi Franquiz.

Popular writers Hannah Hafey and Kaitlin Smith will serve as creators and executive producers for the series, alongside Smith and Lustgarten.

Described as in the vein of The Goonies and Stranger Things, the project follows Wilder, a teenage girl smothered by her backwater hometown, but when Wilder and her friends discovers a centuries-old pirate map, she may find out that real adventure was in their tiny town all along.

BOOM! Studios’ Stephen Christy, Ross Richie and Mark Ambrose will also executive produce with Mette Norkjaer co-executive producing.

Hafey and Smith wrote the 2018 Black List script Popular set up at HBO Max with Berlanti/Schechter Films and The Arlook Group producing. They’ve written projects for Universal, Illumination and most recently, are adapting St. Mary’s Catholic School Presents The Vagina Monologues for Amazon Studios and Di Novi Pictures. They’re repped by Gersh and The Arlook Group.

Kiwi Smith’s credits include Legally Blonde, 10 Things I Hate About You, She’s the Man, The House Bunny and the Emmy-winning series Trinkets on Netflix. She is repped by Verve, Kaplan/Perrone and Karl Austen. Lustgarten is repped by Empirical Evidence.

BOOM! Studios, the comic book publisher behind franchises including Lumberjanes, Something is Killing the Children, Once & Future, and Mouse Guard, premieres the first season of its live action adaptation of R.L. Stine’s Just Beyond on Disney+ on Wednesday, October 13. Under its first-look TV deal with Netflix, BOOM!’s hit series Something is Killing the Children is in development with Midnight Mass’ Trevor Macy and Mike Flanagan, and an animated adaptation of Mech Cadets is set to debut on the service in 2023. In 2021 BOOM! partnered with Keanu Reeves to launch the original comic BRZRKR, which became the highest-selling debut graphic novel of all time, and sold in a bidding war to Netflix for a live action film and anime series adaptation. BOOM! Studios is repped by UTA and attorney Matt Saver.