Louis Theroux’s Mindhouse Productions Hires Label1 Fact-Ent Head To Co-Exec Amazon KSI Doc

Louis Theroux’s Mindhouse Productions has hired Five Guys A Week producer Label1’s Head of Factual Entertainment to lead the indie’s push into popular factual and co-exec-produce Amazon’s doc on YouTube sensation KSI.

Barnaby Coughlin will be responsible for developing a slate of popular docs, formats and talent-led content for Theroux’s outfit, which he runs with Arron Fellows and Nancy Strang.

Coughlin will immediately get to work as co-exec-producer on the Amazon 90-minute doc following KSI, which has begun filming and will be released in 2022.

He joined Label1 from First Dates producer Twenty Twenty and worked on the likes of Channel 4 dating format Five Guys A Week and BBC2’s Inside Chelsea.

Mindhouse, which was founded in 2019, is currently producing BBC2’s Louis Theroux: Forbidden America and a BBC1 doc about fitness guru Joe Wicks’ parents’ battles with mental health addiction.

Coughlin said: “Mindhouse has quickly gained a reputation for creativity and excellence and I’m looking forward to being part of such a high calibre and award-winning team.”