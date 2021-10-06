×
You will be redirected back to your article in seconds
Skip to main content
Got A Tip?

Follow Us:

Read Next:

‘Mr Men Little Miss’ To Be Given TV Adaptation As Endeavor Content Seals Deal

Got A Tip? Tip Us

Mike Flanagan Sets Edgar Allan Poe-Inspired Limited Series ‘The Fall Of The House Of Usher’ At Netflix

Midnight Mass
Midnight Mass Netflix

Mike Flanagan, creator of The Haunting anthology series, has set up his latest Netflix project.

The man behind the recently launched horror miniseries Midnight Mass has scored a series order for limited drama The Fall of the House of Usher.

The project is based on multiple works from Edgar Allan Poe. Although the streamer did not release plot details, The Fall of the House of Usher is a short story written by Poe. First published in 1893, it features themes of madness, family, isolation and metaphysical identities.

The series, which was created by Flanagan, who will also direct, is exec produced by the auteur along with his Intrepid Pictures partner Trevor Macy as well as Emmy Grinwis and Michael Fimognari. Intrepid Pictures’ Melinda Nishioka will co-executive produce the project.

Fimognari and Flanagan will each direct four episodes.

The eight-part limited series is unrelated to Flanagan’s previous work and is a standalone story.

The Fall of the House of Usher marks the fifth series for Intrepid Pictures under its overall deal following The Haunting of Hill House, The Haunting of Bly Manor, Midnight Mass and upcoming series The Midnight Club.

Read More About:

No Comments

Newswire

PMC

Copyright © 2021 Penske Business Media, LLC. All Rights reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP

Site

Must Read Stories

ad