Michelle Obama To Guest Star On Final Season Of ‘Black-ish’

Michelle Obama is set to make her mark on ABC’s Black-ish as the former First Lady is set for a guest star spot when the comedy returns for its eighth and final season in 2022.

The series, created and executive produced by Kenya Barris, will continue to tell stories that shine a light on current events through the lens of the Johnson family, including the global pandemic, voting, systemic racism, and the movement for social justice and equality.

She is set to appear as herself, however details about when she will drop by the Johnson’s world have not been revealed.

Black-ish stars include Anthony Anderson as Andre “Dre” Johnson, Trace Ellis Ross as Rainbow Johnson, Yara Shahidi as Zoey Johnson, Marcus Scribner as Andre Johnson Jr., Miles Brown as Jack Johnson, Marsai Martin as Diane Johnson, Laurence Fishburne as Pops, Jenifer Lewis as Ruby, Peter Mackenzie as Mr. Stevens, Deon Cole as Charlie Telphy, Jeff Meacham as Josh and Katlyn Nichol as Olivia.

Black-ish is also executive produced by showrunner Courtney Lilly, Laura Gutin Peterson, Anthony Anderson, Laurence Fishburne, Helen Sugland, E. Brian Dobbins and Michael Petok. The series is produced by ABC Signature, a part of Disney Television Studios, alongside 20th Television and Touchstone Television.

Obama has already delved into the entertainment world with executive producing credits for Netflix’s We the People, Waffles + Mochi, Ada Twist, Scientist and more through her and Barack Obama’s Higher Ground production banner. The former First Lady previously made a guest appearance in Parks and Recreation.