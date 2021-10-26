Michaela Coel Signs With UTA

EXCLUSIVE: Multi-award winning I May Destroy You and Chewing Gum creator Michaela Coel has signed with UTA in the U.S. The agency will represent the multi-hyphenate in all areas. In the UK, she will continue to be represented by Conor McCaughan and Michael Duff.

Coel was previously with CAA but the writer and performer left the agency after she said it “tried to push her” to strike a deal with Netflix for her semi-autobiographical series I May Destroy You.

Coel famously rejected Netflix’s multimillion-dollar offer due to the streamer refusing to budge on requiring a portion of back-end rights in return. The show was instead greenlit by the BBC and HBO, and brought the London-born star critical acclaim and global fame. The series scored nine Emmy nominations, with Coel winning for writing.

She is currently starring in Marvel feature Black Panther: Wakanda Forever and is in the middle of writing another BBC show, which could have links to the I May Destroy You universe.

Coel first broke through in the U.S. when Netflix acquired the rights to her BAFTA-winning Channel 4 comedy Chewing Gum, which has also garnered critical acclaim.

Other credits include TV projects such as Black Mirror, The Aliens, London Spy, Black Earth Rising and Top Boy. Her previous film credits also include Been So Long and Star Wars: The Last Jedi.