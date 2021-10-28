Michael Strahan’s SMAC Entertainment Names April Guidone As COO, Promotes Four

Michael Strahan and Constance Schwartz-Morini’s SMAC Entertainment has hired April Guidone as its first Chief Operating Officer. The company also announced the promotion of four key execs across its business divisions – Ethan Lewis, Jose Diaz, Koral Chen and Nisha Bhagat.

Guidone brings more than 20 years of experience in global business development, marketing, branding, and operations to SMAC. In her new role, she will oversee company operations and lead business incubation, with a special focus on the development of The Michael Strahan Brand and WEAR by Erin Andrews. She reports directly to Schwartz-Morini, SMAC co-founder and CEO.

Guidone comes to SMAC after six years at IMG Fashion, a division of Endeavor, where she served as SVP, Global Brand & Business Development. While at Endeavor, April grew New York Fashion Week into a highly profitable, global event. She previously held senior positions at GREY, Conde Nast and Martha Stewart Living.

“After a strong summer in which we launched multiple productions, leveraged our talent for significant brand work, and continued to incubate multiple businesses, we are thrilled to welcome April to the SMAC Family as our first COO. Her demonstrated success with global properties and brands will be of tremendous benefit to SMAC as we enter our next phase of growth,” said Schwartz-Morini.

“It’s a rare and dream opportunity to be able to combine my love of sports and entertainment with my experience in media, operations, and business development. I look forward to working with Constance, Michael and the extremely talented SMAC team to drive significant growth across a variety of initiatives, all while continuing to shape consumer culture,” said Guidone.

SMAC has also elevated Emmy-nominated producer Lewis to EVP of Unscripted & Branded Content. Lewis is executive producer on an upcoming, untitled documentary film on the Bishop Sycamore story (HBO Sports). Lewis was executive producer of season two of ESPN’s More Than An Athlete and HBO’s The Cost of Winning. He was also executive producer on limited series, Wiz Khalifa: Behind the Cam and served as producer on the 30 for 30: Deion’s Double Play for ESPN and NFL Films.

Diaz has been named EVP, Strategic Partnerships & Communications. Chen has been named SVP, Brand Development & Licensing. Bhagat has been named Senior Vice President, Talent and Business Development.

“Michael and I are proud to recognize the impact that Ethan, Jose, Koral and Nisha have made on our businesses and productions. They are important members of our team who lead by example, embodying the ‘Hustle Like You’re Broke’ mentality that we live by at SMAC,” added Schwartz-Morini.