Michael Sheen & Nathalie Emmanuel Starring In Sky Original Film ‘Last Train To Christmas’

Michael Sheen (The Twilight Saga) and Nathalie Emmanuel (Game of Thrones) are leading the cast of Sky Original Movie Last Train To Christmas, which is being written and directed by Julian Kemp.

Produced by Sky, Matt Williams for Future Artists Entertainment and Matt Wilkinson for Stigma Films, the title will release on Sky Cinema and streaming service Now this Christmas season, available from 18 December.

The story is as follows: Tony Towers (Sheen) is about to take the trip of a lifetime. It’s 1985 and he’s a successful nightclub manager, a local celebrity and engaged to a much younger woman, Sue (Emmanuel). Things are going great. But when he embarks upon the 3:17 to Nottingham for a Christmas family reunion, things get a little strange.

Sky also has A Boy Called Christmas and A Christmas Number One releasing this holiday season.