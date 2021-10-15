Michael O’Neill & Celia Weston To Co-Star In ‘Echoes’ Netflix Limited Series, Five More Cast

Michael O’Neill (Council of Dads, Clemency) and Celia Weston (Modern Family, Junebug) are set as leads opposite Michelle Monaghan in Echoes, Netflix’s psychological thriller limited series from 13 Reasons Why showrunner Brian Yorkey. Gable Swanlund (Never Have I Ever, The Shrink Next Door) also has been cast as a series regular and Tyner Rushing (The Terminal List), Hazel and Ginger Mason (The Post, The Blacklist), Alise Willis (Ruthless, 68 Whiskey) and Maddie Nichols (Ann Rule’s A Murder to Remember, Vendetta) will recur in the series.

Created and written by Vanessa Gazy, Echoes is a mystery thriller about identical twins Leni and Gina, both portrayed by Monaghan, who share a dangerous secret. Since they were children, Leni and Gina secretly have swapped lives, culminating in a double life as adults: They share two homes, two husbands and a child, but everything in their perfectly choreographed world is thrown into disarray when one of the sisters goes missing.

Matt Bomer, Daniel Sunjata, Ali Stroker, Karen Robinson and Rosanny Zayas also star.

Gable Swanlund Courtesy of Netflix

O’Neill will play Victor McCleary, the father of Leni and Gina. Weston will portray Grandma Georgia Taylor, Dylan James’ grandmother. Swanlund will play Mathilda “Mattie” Beck; daughter of Leni and Jack (Bomer).

Rushing will recur as Maria McCleary, the mother of Leni and Gina. Hazel and Ginger Mason will play young Leni and Gina. Willis will play Meg, Leni’s best friend and Dylan’s cousin. Nichols portrays Natasha, the babysitter Jack hires to watch Mattie in Leni’s absence.

Yorkey serves as executive producer and co-showrunner. Gazy executive produces, with Quinton Peeples serving as executive producer/co-showrunner alongside Yorkey. Also executive producing are Imogen Banks and Endemol Shine Banks Australia.