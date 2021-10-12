Michael Imperioli To Host & EP Jack Kerouac Podcast

EXCLUSIVE: Michael Imperioli is adding his voice to another project.

The Sopranos star, who narrates feature prequel The Many Saints of Newark and co-hosts his own Talking Sopranos podcast, is to host and exec produce Kerouac and Me.

The audio project, first revealed by Deadline in August, comes from authors and podcast hots Dave Wedge and Casey Sherman, who struck a deal with The Jack Kerouac Estate.

Kerouac and Me, which is based on the writings of the beat icon, will see stars of music, film, television, literature, politics, sports and business share in-depth stories of how the writer inspired their work. It will also feature newly unearthed, never-before-heard audio recordings of Kerouac at the height of his creative powers.

“Jack Kerouac changed my life,” said Imperioli, who will lead interviews and tell his own stories of how the novelist helped him.

Kerouac and Me was created by New York Times bestselling authors Dave Wedge and Casey Sherman under their Fort Point Media banner in partnership with The Jack Kerouac Estate.

The podcast will be co-produced by Sal Paradise Media, a content development arm of the Jack Kerouac Estate that includes music and film producer Jim Sampas, who is the estate’s literary executor, and music industry veteran and content creator Sylvia Cunha.

The group are also working on a three-season, 10-episode podcast based on Kerouac’s Belief and Technique of Modern Prose. The team is developing episodes with a wide variety of A-list musicians, writers, actors and others who have been influenced by Kerouac’s writings.

Wedge and Sherman, who host and produce the true-crime podcast Saints, Sinners and Serial Killers, have written five bestsellers including Boston Strong: A City’s Triumph Over Tragedy, which was adapted for the 2017 film, Patriots Day starring Mark Wahlberg, 12: The Inside Story of Tom Brady’s Fight for Redemption, Hunting Whitey: The Inside Story of the Capture and Killing of America’s Most Wanted Crime Boss, and The Last Days of John Lennon.