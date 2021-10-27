‘Mexican Beverly Hills’ Family Comedy From Erick Galindo, Aaron Izek, and Wilmer Valderrama In Works At CBS

EXCLUSIVE: The family comedy Mexican Beverly Hills is being developed for CBS by Erick Galindo, Aaron Izek, and Wilmer Valderrama, Deadline has learned. The single-camera project is inspired by Galindo’s New York Times essay of the same name.

Mexican Beverly Hills tells the story of a working-class Mexican-American family that moves to the wealthy, heavily Latinx city of Downey—also known as the Mexican Beverly Hills—where they both fit in and stand out in ways they never have before.

Galindo and Izek will write and executive produce; Wilmer Valderrama and Kaitlin Saltzman will also executive produce under Valderrama’s WV Entertainment banner.

Galindo is a five-time Telly Award-winning writer, director, and producer known for his personal essays. He regularly writes about culture for LAist, NPR station KPCC, and The New York Times, and was the first managing editor of L.A. Taco, where his work won a James Beard Foundation award. His co-written pilot Hot in Carson was a finalist for the Black List’s inaugural Latinx TV List, and his dark comedy script Legends was selected for the 2020 NHMC Latinx Screenwriters Showcase. He just launched his production company, Sin Miedo Productions.

Izek—an alumnus of the 2018-2019 CBS Writers Mentoring Program—is a comedy writer and director with a background in sketch. Previously, he’s written for the CBS comedy Broke Season 1 and The CW’s Fan Talk online. He also put up multiple shows with the Upright Citizens Brigade and the comedy group The ScubaGuyz, while also working on video sketches that have been featured by CollegeHumor.

Both Galindo and Izek are repped by A3 Artist Agency; Izek is also repped by Circle of Confusion and attorney Lev Ginsburg. Valderrama is repped by UTA and Silver Lining Entertainment.