Meryl Streep, Sienna Miller & Kit Harington Among Stars Set For Scott Z. Burns’ Climate Change Anthology Series ‘Extrapolations’ For Apple

Scott Z. Burns’ climate change anthology drama series Extrapolations has set a star-studded cast.

The Apple TV+ series has cast stars including Meryl Streep, Sienna Miller, Kit Harington, Tahar Rahim, Matthew Rhys, Daveed Diggs, Gemma Chan, David Schwimmer and Adarsh Gourav to lead the series.

The series, which is now in production, tells stories of how the upcoming changes to the planet will affect love, faith, work and family on a personal and human scale. Told over a season of eight interconnected episodes, each story in the scripted series will track the worldwide battle for our mutual survival spanning the 21st century.

It comes from Michael Ellenberg’s Media Res with Burns as writer, director and exec producer. Ellenberg, Greg Jacobs, Dorothy Fortenberry and Lindsey Springer also exec produce.

“The only thing we know for sure about the future is that we are all going there together— and we’re taking with us our hopes, our fears, our appetites, our creativity, our capacity for love and our predilection to cause pain,” said Burns. “These are the same tools that storytellers have been using since the beginning of time. Our show is just using them to keep time from running out.”

Streep’s role has not been disclosed, but Miller will play marine biologist Rebecca Shearer, Harington plays Nicholas Bilton, the CEO of an industrial giant, Rahim plays Ezra Haddad, a man struggling with memory loss, Rhys stars as Junior, a real estate developer, Diggs is Marshall Zucker, a Rabbi in South Florida, Chan plays Natasha Alper, a single mother and micro-finance banker, Schwimmer stars as Harris Goldblatt, a father to a teenage daughter, and Gourav will play Gaurav, a driver for hire.

Streep is repped by CAA and attorney Michael Gendler, Miller is repped by WME and United Agents, Harington is repped by CAA, United Agents and Jackoway Austen Tyerman Wertheimer Mandelbaum Morris Bernstein Trattner & Klein, Rahim is repped by UTA and Agence Adequat, Rhys is repped by United Agents, Anonymous Content and Sloane, Offer, Weber & Dern, Chan is repped by Independent Talent Group, WME and M88, Diggs is repped by Brookside Artist Management and WME, Schwimmer is repped by Gersh and Circle of Confusion and Gourav is repped by WME, Brillstein Entertainment Partners, and Artists Rights Group.