Mena Suvari Joins James Rowe’s Crime Thriller ‘Breakwater’

EXCLUSIVE: Mena Suvari (American Beauty, Reagan) will star alongside Dermot Mulroney, Darren Mann and more in Breakwater, an indie from writer-director James Rowe and Loose Cannon Pictures, which is currently in production in North Carolina.

The crime thriller revolves around Dovey (Mann), a young ex-con who breaks his parole and crosses state lines in order to track down the estranged daughter of fellow inmate Ray Childress (Mulroney).

Suvari will portray Kendra, the audacious and alluring manager of a restaurant near the state prison, who offers newly released inmates their first taste of the outside world.

The film cast by Orly Sitowitz and Stacey Pianko also stars Alyssa Goss (The Bobby Brown Story), Sonja Sohn (The Wire), and Celia Rose Gooding (Broadway’s Jagged Little Pill).

Matt Paul, Larry Hummel, Edward Winters and Dana Lustig are producing.

Suvari is a SAG Award winner who found her breakthrough roles in Universal’s American Pie franchise, and in Sam Mendes’ Best Picture winner, American Beauty. The actress will next be seen opposite Dennis Quaid in Sean McNamara’s Reagan, and in Kevin Lewis’ horror pic, The Accursed. She has also appeared on the film side in titles including Loser, Spun, Rumor Has It…, Domino, Beauty Shop, and Factory Girl. Her TV credits include American Horror Story, Chicago Fire, and Six Feet Under.

Suvari is represented by Innovative Artists, Management Production Entertainment and Jackoway Austen Tyerman.