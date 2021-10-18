Mel Brooks Variety Series ‘History Of The World, Part II’ Set At Hulu

The 1981 Mel Brooks film History of the World, Part I was never meant to have a sequel, but Deadline has confirmed Brooks’ high jinks across history will continue as part of an eight-episode variety series at Hulu. The writers room for History of the World, Part II will begin this month, and production will commence in spring 2022.

“I can’t wait to once more tell the real truth about all the phony baloney stories the world has been conned into believing are History!” Brooks, who will write and executive produce, said in a statement.

The big-screen original parodies various moments in history from the Roman Empire and Stone Age to the Old Testament and the French Revolution, among other periods. It starred Brooks, Dom DeLuise, Madeline Kahn, Harvey Korman, Gregory Hines, Cloris Leachman, Mary-Margaret Humes and Sid Ceasar.

Part II will also be executive produced by Nick Kroll, Wanda Sykes, Ike Barinholtz, David Stassen and Kevin Salter. Searchlight Television and 20th Television are the studios.

Variety reported new of the series order first today.