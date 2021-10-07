Stephen David Brooks To Helm Punk Music Pic ‘Meet The Pumps’ Exec Produced By Grammy Winner Linda Perry

EXCLUSIVE: Stephen David Brooks (Flytrap, Heads N Tailz) is set to direct Meet the Pumps, a gritty feature set in the world of punk music, with Grammy, Golden Globe and Critics Choice Award nominee Linda Perry on board as composer, music supervisor and executive producer.

The film penned by Brooks and Mike “in Tokyo” Rogers centers on all-female LA punk band The Pumps, examining the rise, fall, and ultimate resurrection of their charismatic lead singer, Antoinette “Toni” Sabo.

Brooks and Rogers are producing, with Lara Rosenstock set to exec produce alongside Perry. Casting is currently underway, with production set to kick off in Los Angeles in the spring.

“I’m attracted to unusual suspects, drawings outside the lines. When Stephen and Mike came to me with this project I thought: ‘this is so weird count me in,'” said veteran music producer, singer-songwriter and composer Perry. “I have not seen a movie like it — it’s out there in the most awesomely deliberate way.

“I’m excited to get started, casting is gonna be fun and the music will be infectious,” she added. “The Pumps are more than shouted slogans and Anti-authoritarianism – they are the underground Femme Fatales of Los Angeles and you’re gonna love every twist.”

Perry entered the spotlight as the lead singer and main songwriter for 4 Non Blondes, the alternative rock band behind international hit “What’s Up?”. Her subsequent credits as a songwriter and producer include chart-toppers such as Pink’s “Get The Party Started,” Christina Aguilera’s “Beautiful,” “Hurt” and “Candyman,” Alicia Keys’ “Superwoman,” Gwen Stefani’s “What You Waiting For?” and “Wonderful Life,” Courtney Love’s “Letter To God,” Kelly Osbourne’s “One Word,” Celine Dion’s “My Love” and James Blunt’s “No Bravery,” among others. Perry has also founded two record labels (Rockstar Records and Custard Records) and won two ASCAP awards for her songwriting. She was inducted into the Songwriters Hall of Fame in 2015.

Brooks began his career in visual effects, before turning his focus to writing and directing. He was chosen to adapt Stephen King’s short story The Mangler for the screen, which led him to make his feature directorial debut with Heads N Tailz, along with subsequent films including Flytrap. Brooks is also a prolific director of music videos, having worked in this space with The Tearaways and Rochelle Vincente Von K, among others.

Rogers also brings music credentials to the team, having served as the lead singer of ’70s LA punk band, The Rotters, under the pseudonym Nigel Nitro. Since then, he has built a career as a radio and TV host, producer and writer in Japan with film credits including Ghostroads – A Japanese Rock N Roll Ghost Story and the documentary, Matsuchiyo – Life of a Geisha.

Rosenstock has been the president and exec producer at Lara Rosenstock Management for over 20 years. In her earlier days as an agent at WME, she nurtured the burgeoning careers of Jimmy Kimmel and Ryan Seacrest, among others.

Brooks and Rogers are represented by Lara Rosenstock. Perry is repped by Robert Messinger at Fortress Talent Management.