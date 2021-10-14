Meet The Press Film Festival To Be Featured As Part Of AFI Fest In Los Angeles With Hybrid Events

NBC News’ Meet the Press Film Festival will move to Los Angeles this year and will be part of the AFI Fest next month.

The Nov. 11 event, a showcase for documentary shorts, will include in-person and online screenings. It’s previously taken place in Washington, D.C., where the network’s Meet the Press is based. On Nov. 11, NBC News Now will stream a special edition of Meet the Press Reports with a look at the films featured in the festival, the the program will be available on demand on Peacock.

Among those moderating the panels will be Chuck Todd, Andrea Mitchell, Jacob Soboroff, Shaq Brewster, Ali Vitali and Morgan Radford.

The line up this year will feature more than 15 documentary shorts, with themes including the search for belonging, America as a land of promises, defending democracy, the country’s racial past and the trauma of war. (The complete line up is here). The festival has featured shorts that have gone on to receive Academy Award nominations, and a 2019 entrant, Learning to Skateboard in a Warzone (If You’re A Girl), won for documentary short subject.

Tickets to in person and virtual screenings will be available starting on Wednesday on AFI.com, with early bird passes available now.

The festival was launched in 2017 as an extension of the Meet the Press brand.