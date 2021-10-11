Mediawan Takes ‘For The Record’; Lionsgate Boards Emma Thompson Pic; NENT Enters ‘North Sea Connection’; Pluto TV BBC Deal; Czech Oscar Entry — Global Briefs

Mediawan takes ‘For The Record’ rights

EXCLUSIVE: Canadian distributor Mediawan has taken worldwide distribution and European/LatAm format rights for For The Record, CBC Gem’s shortform comedy from Suits actor Julian De Zotti. Mediawan will take the comedy, which stars De Zotti alongside The Expanses’ Anna Hopkins, on the road following this week’s Mipcom. The show had its international premiere earlier this year at SXSW and features an interconnected cast of characters who are brought together in each episode by a song from Universal Music’s back catalogue. Mediawan’s move is “part of a larger effort of Canadian content and its creators to cross borders and find success abroad,” according to De Zotti, who was speaking exclusively to Deadline and cited the success of Schitt’s Creek. Mediawan VP content, Charles Touboul, said: “For The Record is a timeless love story with universal themes and unforgettable music, perfect for a global market.”

Emma Thompson Pic Sells To Lionsgate

Lionsgate has acquired UK rights to feature Good Luck To You, Leo Grande, starring Emma Thompson. Currently in post-production, Thompson stars as Nancy Stokes, a 55-year-old widow yearning for some adventure, human connection and good sex, which she was robbed of in her stable but stale marriage. To make things right, the ex-teacher devises a plan and hires the services of Leo Grande, a sex worker — or “sex therapist.” UK sales firm Cornerstone has also closed new deals with BF distribution in Latin America, MK2 Mile End in Canada and Arna Media in CIS. The movie has previously sold well internationally. Cornerstone co-reps North America with CAA. The movie is the second British film to be acquired by the recently formed senior team at Lionsgate UK, which is overseen by Marie-Claire Benson, EVP & Head of Motion Picture Group. The studio previously acquired Number 9’s Living starring Bill Nighy. The Leo Grande acquisition was overseen by Emma Berkofsky, Lionsgate UK’s Head of Development & Acquisitions with Alison Thompson and Carla Quarto di Palo from Cornerstone.

NENT Group Boards ‘North Sea Connection’

Scandinavian producer-distributor NENT Group has selected Irish thriller North Sea Connection as its next international original for streamer Viaplay and is co-producing the show with RTE, with A+E Networks distributing. The series from Sweden’s Mopar Studios is currently filming in Ireland and stars Lydia McGuinness as Ciara, who must confront the dramatic consequences of her brother Aidan’s (Kerr Logan) decision to transport drugs at sea. “Viaplay’s storytelling knows no borders, and with its unique setting, North Sea Connection will be a compelling addition to our fast-growing international slate,” said Nent chief content officer Filippa Wallestam. Meanwhile, drama producer Mopar has agreed a two-project co-development deal with French indie group Newen Studios, with Newen boarding 9th Dynasty and The Walls Between Us.

Pluto TV ties with BBC Studios

Pluto TV has tied with BBC Studios to bring three new channels to its streaming service across Germany, Switzerland, Austria, France and Spain. Two Doctor Who channels will become available in these territories along with a BBC Drama channel that features the likes of Call the Midwife, War and Peace and Great Expectations. “This new partnership with the BBC allows Pluto TV to superserve our European audiences with hundreds of hours of premium BBC drama content,” said Olivier Jollet, Senior Vice President and General Manager of Pluto TV.

Czech Oscar Submission

The Czech Film and Television Academy has selected David Ondříček’s Zatopek as its entry for this year’s International Oscar race. The film premiered at the Karlovy Vary International Film Festival this summer. Václav Neužil and Martha Issová star in the life story of the Czech Olympic champion Emil Zátopek, the long-distance runner who was the first person to break the 29-minute barrier in the 10,000 metre race.